Botswana investigates five elephant deaths, rules out poaching

GABORONE, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks is investigating the new death of five elephants in the Okavango Delta region, officials announced Wednesday.

According to Regional Wildlife Officer Dimakatso Ntshebe, five more adult elephants were found dead at the wildlife protected area of Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta as of Tuesday.

The details of the matter are still sketchy, but the authorities dispatched a team of experts to the area on Tuesday to investigate the cause of the deaths.

Ntshebe ruled out poaching as the cause of the deaths as all the elephants were found with their tusks intact.

Last year, over 300 elephants died in a period of three months from May to July. Months of investigations revealed that the deaths were caused by toxins produced by cyanobacteria in the water streams in the delta area.

Botswana is home to 130,000 African elephants, more than any other country on the continent. The country has been over the years described as a safe haven for the jumbos.

A rise in incidents of poaching in recent years has been a major cause of concern for the safety of the elephants, which were killed largely for their ivory. Enditem