Botswana joins hands with private sector in COVID-19 vaccine procurement, rollout

GABORONE, April 14 (Xinhua) — Botswanan president has included the country’s private sector in the COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan through Business Botswana (BB), which is Botswana’s apex body for business operators.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday in a statement he has given the private sector in Botswana to procure COVID-19 vaccine through the establishment of the COVID-19 Vaccine Public and Private Partnership.

“The objective is to jointly develop a National Implementation Strategy on the vaccine procurement and rollout and to advise the government on the mutual engagement with any individual or company that may wish to assist in the vaccine rollout,” he said.

According to the statement, the private sector will facilitate logistics, identify cold chain capacity and the distribution of the vaccines as well as mobilizing resources needed for the procurement and management of the COVID-19 vaccines from all relevant stakeholders. Enditem