Botswana moves to support local companies for tourism development

GABORONE, March 3 (Xinhua) — Botswana has reserved 45 wilderness campsites for local companies to promote native participation and empowerment in the tourism sector.

“The process of allocation of the campsites is at an advanced stage and evaluation of the bids will start soon,” said Onalenna Mokgachane, spokesperson for Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Wednesday.

The campsites have been identified at some of the country’s prime tourism destinations which include Khutse, Central Kgalagadi Game Reserves and Kgalagadi TransFrontier Park, for allocation to 100 percent citizen companies and consortia, said Mokgachane.

In addition, the ministry will be opening up forest reserves for tourism development, with sites identified for lodges, campsites and other tourism activities.

“70 percent of the forest identified sites will be allocated to citizens and 100 percent citizen owned companies and consortia while 30 percent will be available for open competition,” Mokgachane said. Enditem