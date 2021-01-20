Botswana pins economic growth on digital transformation

GABORONE, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Botswana has intended to spur economic growth through digital transformation, said Douglas Letsholathebe, Minister of Tertiary Education.

“Globally, countries that have digitally transformed have been able to achieve stronger economic growth, improved efficiency and productivity of the public and private sectors. This has resulted in increased citizen participation and raised standards of living and satisfaction,” said Letsholathebe on Monday.

In addition, he said Botswana can and should seize the opportunity to take the lead on the continent by accelerating its digital transformation through digitizing its industries.

Last year, the country approved the digitization strategy also known as SmartBots expected to result in improved quality of life for individuals, increased business opportunities for the private sector and a governance model that uses technology to engage and better serve citizens’ needs.

Authorities believe Botswana’s global competitiveness will be enhanced through adopting digital technologies and innovation in key economic sectors that include tourism, beef and mining, as well as new sectors such as energy and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, the mobile Gov App hackathon challenge targets citizens aged between 18 years to 35 years to participate in the development of the mobile app to allow citizens to access government services online from their mobile phones. Enditem