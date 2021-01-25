Botswana president vows to start COVID-19 vaccination with frontline workers

GABORONE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on Monday revealed that the administration of COVID-19 vaccine will start with frontline workers once available.

Masisi made the revelation when addressing some frontline workers in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city which is situated 430 km northeast of the southern African country’s capital, Gaborone.

“Once available, administration of the vaccine will start with frontline workers since they are the first line of defense in treating and curbing the spread and transmission of COVID-19,” Masisi said when motivating nurses, doctors, police officers and other frontline workers in Francistown.

In early November last year, Botswana signed an agreement with a global vaccine distribution scheme which is co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), a development that gave the southern African an option to buy COVID-19 vaccine for 20 percent of its population.

The decision to procure the vaccine followed discussions between Botswana and the representatives from the World Bank, said Masisi, adding that the global financial institution explained how the bank had transitioned in the offer financial capital for borrowing that would prioritize COVID-19.

Furthermore, Botswana does not qualify for subsidized vaccines under the COVAX scheme because it is classified as an upper middle income country like neighboring Namibia and South Africa, he said. Enditem