Botswana reports 1st death from coronavirus

ABUJA, Botswana

Botswana on Tuesday confirmed its first death from the new coronavirus.

A 79-year-old person, who came to the country from South Africa on March 15, died due to the virus, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said in a statement.

He also said the deceased had suffered from other diseases.

Four people in the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a state of emergency for three weeks to avert the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, China in December, has spread to at least 179 countries and regions around the globe.

The global death toll from the virus climbed to near 41,500, while confirmed cases have exceeded 846,000, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 174,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut