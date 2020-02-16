Botswana to engage community leaders to fight HIV/AIDS

GABORONE, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Botswana will on Sunday launch a new initiative aimed at fully engaging community leaders in the fight against the pandemic HIV, the virus that causes the infectious AIDS.

In partnership with the United States government through the President Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the initiative will see leaders of faith based organizations and traditional leaders being engaged to fight the scourge.

Botswana has the second highest HIV prevalence in the world with the latest reports estimating it to be around 17.6 percent for the general population and 24 percent for 15 years and above age group.

Recent statistics further estimated that 48.9 percent of women aged 30-34 years while 33.3 percent of pregnant ones are HIV positive.

Traditional and faith based leaders play a critical role in influencing decisions of members of the community hence bringing them on board in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Lemogang Kwape, Botswana’s health and wellness minister, said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“Faith and traditional leaders play a critical role in their communities and would draw upon their influence and wisdom in fighting this scourge,” said the minister, adding that the community leaders to be engaged are pastors, religious leaders, traditional doctors and tribal chiefs.

According to Kwape, the envisaged initiative that will target men and children and code named faith and communities initiative.

For his part, U.S. ambassador to Botswana, Craig Cloud said the initiative is meant to reach HIV infected men and children with testing services by engaging faith leaders, raising community awareness and bring critical prevention as well as treatment interventions.