Botswana’s largest alcohol producer suspends operations due to alcohol ban

GABORONE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Botswana’s largest alcohol producer and distributor Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL), has suspended operations following alcohol ban affected by government to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

From Jan. 25, only a minimal number of critical roles will continue to be staffed, and all other operational activity will stop as long as the ban continues. KBL will also suspend payments of suppliers as of Feb. 6, up for review pending the outcome of the current alcohol ban, according to a company statement.

“We understand the impact this will have on the overall supply chain and those whose livelihoods depend on the beer industry and requests their understanding,” said the statement.

Earlier this month, Botswana announced the extension of nighttime curfew and ban on alcohol sales following the detection of a new and more transmissible strain of COVID-19. Enditem