Boubakary Soumare targeting Liverpool or Man Utd transfer after Newcastle snub

Boubakary Soumare wants to join Liverpool or Manchester United after rejected a big-money move to Newcastle

Boubakary Soumare has his sights set on a move to either Liverpool or Manchester United from Lille after turning down an offer from Newcastle.

The 20-year-old is said to have rejected the approach after club chiefs accepted an offer of £35m, and an update has now been offered on why.

French outlet Le 10 Sport have reported that the midfielder sees his future at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League rather than a relegation candidate, with two clubs in particular in his sights.

The report goes on to add that both Liverpool and United are keeping a close eye on the player, with a summer move on the horizon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp are both likely to try and improve their teams at the end of the season despite both sides having very different campaigns so far.

Klopp’s Reds are 22-points clear at the top of the Premier League and are also favourites to retain their Champions League crown.

United sit six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last qualifying spot for Europe’s premier competition, and have now clipped behind Sheffield United into sixth.

Soumare could be seen as an option for both in their respective tasks, with Steve Bruce feeling disappointed that the player didn’t fancy a move to the North East.

“We had a bid accepted that would have nearly got us to our record transfer eight days ago, but the player wanted to stay where he was,” said Bruce.

“We were active – we were really, really active and it didn’t quite happen.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what we can do in the summer.He was our number one target and unfortunately, we couldn’t do it.”

He then added: “We had a plane booked to go and meet Soumare, but the boy changed his mind.

“He’s only young and there’s a lot of top clubs who have been linked with him.”

United were able to secure their main target this month with Bruno Fernandes joining from Sporting Lisbon, with Solskjaer left pleased after he made his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

He said: “Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game. In the first half, everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t.

“He shows qualities that we’re going to enjoy watching later on. He attempted five shots, hit the target a few times, went close a few times and showed some great vision.

“When he gets to know his players, we’ve got a top player there.”