Bouncer left bleeding after 5ft 2in solicitor ‘hit him over the head with her stiletto heel’

A BOUNCER was left with a bleeding head wound after a 5ft 2in solicitor hit him with her stiletto, a court heard.

Vahideh Hojatoleslami, 28, allegedly struck strapping Oluwakemi Tayo with her heel as he ejected her fiance from a VIP area during a club’s Halloween party.

Prosecutor Jennifer Gatland said: “The defendant attended a Halloween party with friends, while upstairs in the VIP area, a drink was spilled and words were exchanged.

“Mr Tayo and another colleague arrived at the same time. The defendant was there with her partner.

“They engaged with security staff. There was shouting and screaming and they were told to leave.

“Once at the bottom of the stairs, the defendant and her partner met with two other friends.

“The group refused to leave, stating they wanted their money back.”

As Mr Tayo took the man to the door he felt a pain in his head and turned round to see Hojatoleslami waving the shoe and swearing, the court was told.

Mr Tayo said: “We took the male out and I felt something dripping on my face, I thought it was water, I thought someone had thrown water at me.

“When I touched my face I realised I was bleeding, it was due to the stiletto shoe.”

He told the court Hojatoleslami was ‘aggressive’ from the moment he saw her standing in the VIP area.

Hojatoleslami, of Enfield, denies assault and claims Mr Tayo swung her around by the neck “like a rag doll” at Loft Studio, in Willesden, North West London.

The Westminster magistrates court trial continues.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]