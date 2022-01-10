Bouncers assaulted me after telling me I was ‘too ugly’ to enter the pub.

A MUM has described how she was assaulted by bouncers and had her phone stolen after they told her she was “too ugly” to enter a pub.

Claire Sidebottom, 39, began filming two door staff members of Bar Rogue in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, when they refused to let her in due to her appearance.

When she threatened to report the bouncers as they laughed at her, she was grabbed by her handbag strap and dragged into a safety barrier.

Miss Sidebottom was bundled over and dropped the phone during the incident in Manchester’s city centre before hearing one of the doormen shout, “Grab it and run.”

After the incident on February 7th of last year, she never saw the £800 device again.

One of the doormen was found in possession of two kubotans, a weapon used in Martial Arts to apply targeted force to pressure points on the body.

Christopher Cash, 33, of Edgeley, Stockport, admitted robbery, common assault, and possession of an offensive weapon at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, and was ordered to pay Miss Sidebottom £1,000 in damages.

Before he could be charged, the other doorman died tragically.

”I’m glad this man has been punished, even though I don’t think what he got was enough,” Mossley full-time mum Miss Sidebottom said after the case.

He was a doorman, and his job was to keep people safe, not to bully, assault, or rob them.

”It was my first bar crawl in a long time, and I felt singled out, bullied, and hurt because people were laughing alongside him.”

That evening, I went out solely to divert my attention from the events unfolding around me.

”I can’t even go out in town now because I’m afraid another bouncer will hurt me.”

This man took my phone, which contained sentimental photos of my baby that I will never be able to recover.

He robbed me of my memories.’

”At the time, the defendant was a doorman, and Miss Sidebottom was on a night out and queuing to get in,” said Andrew Evans, the prosecutor.

“She ran into Mr Cash and his colleague, but she recalls being denied entry because staff claimed she was too drunk, resulting in a squabble.”

”At the time, they told her she was too ugly to be let in, so she decided to record their actions on her phone, ask for their names, and threaten to send the footage to head office.”

”She then remembers one of the doormen snatching her phone from her grip, but she was able to reclaim it.”

She enquired as to why they…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.