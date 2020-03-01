Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea: Alonso in doubles

13/13 DIA

Marcos Alonso scored twice when Chelsea had to work hard for a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in Bournemouth on Saturday.

The full-back had given visitors a first-half lead at the Vitality Stadium after a 0-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League during the week.

But the quick goals from Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King in the second half seemed to amass misery for blues boss Frank Lampard.

However, Alonso had the last word and went home five minutes before the end, after Aaron Ramsdale could only ward off Pedro’s goal.

Philip Billing had two excellent chances within the first five minutes when Bournemouth got off to a promising start.

Willy Caballero made an instinctive parade to fend off a first attempt by the Dane, who then snatched the ball away from a sleeping Fikayo Tomori before hastily boring into the side net.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, however, and Mateo Kovacic’s shot called Ramsdale into action before Callum Wilson’s strike brought another stop from Caballero.

Alonso broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when he shot into an empty net after Olivier Giroud Reece threw James’ cross onto the crossbar, with Ramsdale already making the first attempt.

Giroud fluffed his lines from eight meters in the beginning of the second half and had to pay when the hosts struck twice within three minutes.

Lerma’s header from Ryan Fraser’s delivery was too hot for Caballero and the turnaround was complete when King tapped Jack Stacey’s flank home.

A hailstorm had come in the last 25 minutes and Lampard’s face was like a thunder when substitute Michy Batshuayi barred an offside goal just because Alonso had intervened late to alleviate his concerns.

What does it mean? Race for the fourth heat up

The blues look increasingly vulnerable in fourth place. Manchester United can close within one point if they win against Everton on Sunday. Tottenham will be two back and win against the wolves, who are only six points behind.

For Bournemouth, it felt like two points had dropped, and Aston Villa was only two points behind in 18th place.

Gritty denied Bournemouth

Bournemouth owes the credit practically all the way. They were there from the start and should have taken the lead within five minutes. Even after the setback of falling back, they kept their heads up and came back to Chelsea roaring. Because of this evidence and despite the late gate, they will avoid falling with ease.

Giroud wakes up

Giroud opened the goal last time in the Premier League with a decisive win against Spurs, but was wasteful on the south coast. His neglected miss in the early stages of the second half was a turning point.

What’s next?

The out-of-control Premier League leader Liverpool is next on both sides. Chelsea will host Jürgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup on Tuesday, while Bournemouth will travel to Anfield on Saturday.