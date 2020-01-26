Bournemouth break losing streak with 3-1 win over Brighton

Jan 21 – Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson both got on the scoresheet for goal-shy Bournemouth as they ended their four-game Premier League losing streak with an emphatic 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Bournemouth’s failure to score in those four games meant they slid into the relegation zone, second from bottom in the standings. However, they came at Brighton with all guns blazing from kickoff.

Winger Harry Wilson gave his side the lead in the 36th minute when he collected Dominic Solanke’s layoff and thumped home an unstoppable shot. His namesake Callum then forced Pascal Gross to bundle the ball into his own net from a corner five minutes later.

Wilson then finally got on the scoresheet for the first time in more than three months in the Premier League when he rounded the keeper in the second half to score his first goal since Sept. 28 and put the home side 3-0 up.

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a string of fine saves to maintain his side’s advantage but there was nothing he could do to keep out Aaron Mooy’s 81st-minute pile-driver.

The win moves Bournemouth to 23 points from 24 games while Brighton are two points ahead of them in 15th position in the standings. (Reporting by Philip O’Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)