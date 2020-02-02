Bournemouth fans wear coronavirus masks while watching Aston Villa clash

Members of the Bournemouth home support were in the stands sporting coronavirus masks ahead of the clash with Aston Villa

Two men were spotted in attendance at Bournemouth’s win over Aston Villa wearing masks to protect themselves against the deadly coronavirus which has spread to the UK.

The disease is spreading across the world having been first reported in Wuhan, China.

Two people have tested positive for the virus in the UK and many are taking measures to protect themselves from the disease that has killed over 250 people in China.

Two Bournemouth supporters were taking no chances themselves, and were spotted sporting club-branded face masks ahead of the Premier League six-pointer with Villa.

Coronavirus has delayed the start of China’s Super League a new starting date yet to be announced.

Other sporting events in China have also been affected by the crisis with the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships having been pushed back for 12 months.

Bournemouth have struggled of late though boss Eddie Howe was recently confident of an upturn in results and performances.

“It’s a difficult moment, a negative moment – we’ve got to find ways to improve and change our results, change our performances,” he said.

“I’m absolutely confident we can do that.

“There definitely has to be a shift and an improvement in our attacking play, which is hard for us because it’s been so unlike us in recent seasons.

“I never focus on one player. Every player in every position has a responsibility to help us attack and create chances.”

The Cherries were 2-0 up at half-time against Villa in a big battle against Premier League relegation.

Phillip Billing netted the first with Nathan Ake doubling the lead just before the break.

However things became tricky in the second half with Jefferson Lerma sent off after 51 minutes.