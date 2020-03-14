Boxer Shakan Pitters already plotting West Brom celebrations ahead of Chad Sugden fight

Our man Chris McKenna chats to former footballer-turned-boxer Shakan Pitters ahead of his upcoming fight against Chad Sugden for the British light-heavyweight title

Shakan Pitters suffered the heartbreak of seeing his dream of becoming a professional footballer dashed by West Brom at the age of 17.

But now he hopes to bring some silverware to the Black Country club,

The 30-year-old takes on Chad Sugden for the British light-heavyweight title at the Skydome in Coventry on March 28.

And the Brummie then wants to take the Lonsdale belt on to the pitch where he once dreamed of being a first-team star.

He said: “That would be very special, to win the British title and bring it to the Hawthorns.”

Pitters revealed the impact of being released by the Baggies saw him lose focus on life.

“I was there from a young age up until I got released,” he said.

“I cleared the school of excellence but when they were offering scholarships I got released. I went to other teams but it was never the same.

“It was very tough, heartbreaking. I was sad for a long time.

“I thought football would be my life and I would be a professional in the Premier League. I was finding myself for a few years, going out with friends, working jobs I didn’t want to do.”

But the arrival of his daughter in 2015 sorted out his focus and Pitters turned to boxing aged 25.

As a youngster he spent a lot of time in the gyms around Birmingham with his father, Colin, a professional boxer.

“He would take myself and my brothers so I was around boxing from a young age,” said Pitters.

“But he would never let me box as a kid. When my daughter was born I took it upon myself to get back into sport. My dad couldn’t stop me then!”

Pitters can win the British title in just his 14th professional fight, which will be a remarkable rise for the man who was a novice five years ago.

*Pitters v Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 on Saturday, March 28, from 9pm.