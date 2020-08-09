Boy, 13, airlifted to hospital with spinal injuries after leaping off 65ft waterfall in ‘tombstoning’ stunt

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital with spinal injuries after a “tombstoning” leap off a 65ft waterfall.

The 13-year-old jumped off the waterfall in Pontneddfechan, in the Vale of Neath, Wales, today.

He was airlifted to hospital after being treated at the scene by rescue workers.

A spokesman for the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said they were called to Pontneddfechan, Glynneath, at 3.30pm today.

He added: “The team responded with four vehicles and 15 team members to Sgwd Gwladys (Lady Falls) where the casualty was treated by the team.

“The casualty had jumped off the waterfall ‘tombstoning’ and had hit the bed of the river when he entered the water.

“The casualty suffered from a suspected spinal and pelvic injuries.

“The casualty was placed in a vacuum mattress to immobilise his spine and loaded onto a stretcher.”

Team leader Neil Butcher said: “Due to the casualty’s injuries and to save him a very painful carry out a coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan was requested to winch him from the location.”

In the UK alone, there have been at least 20 fatalities since 2005 – with over 70 people injured due to taking part in the stunt.

In May 2020, a tombstoner was left unconscious after belly-flopping 200ft into the sea at Durdle Door, and had to be resuscitated.

A second man, aged about 25, suffered serious spinal injuries after jumping off cliffs into the sea. He was airlifted to hospital.

And a third man, also in his early 20s, is thought to have suffered a broken leg after leaping off the rocky arch and was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Notable cases of tombstoning going wrong include that of Vincent Wagstaff, 39, who was killed after landing on rocks near a yacht club in Plymouth, Devon.