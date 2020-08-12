Boy, 13, arrested after teenage girl raped in Buckinghamshire park in broad daylight

A 13-YEAR-old boy was arrested for rape after a teenage girl was attacked in broad daylight at a park in Buckinghamshire.

The girl reported she was raped in Rye Park in High Wycombe on Monday afternoon.

The boy has been released under conditional bail after the alleged attack off London Road at around 3pm.

Both the victim and her family are being supported by specially-trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

Cops are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Michael Anderson from Aylesbury police station’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: “This is naturally a distressing incident for the victim, and it will understandably cause concern in the local community.

“However, I would like to re-assure members of the public that a full and thorough investigation is under way and we have made an arrest.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43200248060, report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.