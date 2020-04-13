Boy, 16, is charged with inviting support for banned neo-Nazi group National Action

A 16-year-old boy from Newcastle has been charged with 11 offences including inviting support for banned group National Action, encouraging terrorism, inciting racial hatred and inciting religious hatred, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

The teenager appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with terrorism and public order offences.

He was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism in October 2019 as part of an intelligence-led investigation on suspected right-wing terrorism online.

National Action was the first extreme right-wing group to be proscribed since World War Two, and the 85th group to be proscribed in the UK.

The teenager is accused of inviting support for National Action in four social media posts last summer.

In May and September last year he allegedly encouraged racism three times and incited racial hatred three times.

He is also accused of publishing or distributing written material which was threatening or intending to stir up religious hatred.

Being a member of, or inviting support for, a banned terror organisation is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.