Boy, 16, stabbed at busy London railway station ‘was lured to his death in honeytrap’

Police investigating the murder of a teenager stabbed to death at a busy rail station are looking into claims he was ‘set-up’ by a girl.

Officers from British Transport Police are trying to work out if she was responsible for arranging ‘the meet’ between 16-year-old Louis Johnson and his killer.

Louis was knifed to death in a 40-second attack in front of rush-hour commuters at East Croydon station in South London shortly before 5pm on Monday.

It is the ninth murder in the capital already this year – and the latest example of ‘Wild West Britain’.

Police were sent a Snapchat message said to have been circulated on the social media site by Louis’ sister which includes a photograph of the girl accused of setting up the meet.

The message reads: ‘Cause of dis ‘b**** I’m never gonna see my brother again but it’s kl karmas coming.’

The girl – who MailOnline is choosing to not identify – has also received abuse on her Instagram account with one user telling her ‘you’re responsible for a whole human’s death’.

The new line of enquiry into the killing comes as Louis’ devastated family paid tribute to a shy but popular boy.

His grandfather and brother Omar described him as a ‘softie’ who liked listening to love songs all day and someone who ‘would literally half his last piece of bread with you’.

Louis was on an overbridge inside the station when he met the suspect close to the ticket barriers. The suspect pulled out a machete-style knife and stabbed him before fleeing.

Commuters froze in horror as the victim staggered along a footbridge screaming in pain before collapsing in a pool of blood.

British Transport Police confirmed they had been sent the Snapchat message via their Twitter account and were making inquiries into the claims.

A BTP spokesman said: ‘We received a still image this morning taken from a social media message which made certain accusations in relation to Monday’s murder at East Croydon station.

‘The message and accompanying photograph have now been sent on to the investigating team but at this stage it is unclear how significant the information is.’

In a statement released through BTP, Louis’s family told how they have been left heartbroken by his death.

They described him as shy but hugely popular and a massive Liverpool fan: ‘He had his whole life ahead of him, all the things that any teenager could wish for.

‘He also loved music of every genre and didn’t care if you called him a softy for listening to love songs all day.

‘Louis would always go out of his way to try and help or please others and would literally half his last piece of bread with you if you asked him.

‘He leaves behind a huge family who are all devastated. We miss Louis dearly and will continue to miss him until we meet again in a better place… we are beyond heartbroken.’

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The teenage suspect was detained in Balham in connection with the murder of Mr Johnson, but details of the arrested boy’s alleged involvement in the incident have not yet been disclosed.

Friends said the teenager, who was wearing a tag at the time he was killed on Monday afternoon, had once been ‘badly behaved’ but was getting his life back on track.

But they fear he may have been caught up in a ‘postcode war’ among rival gangs.

The first attack on Louis came at 11am. The second followed a youth offending team meeting in Battersea, where staff offered him a £50 Tesco voucher if he was home with his mother by 6pm.

Louis was not in school and instead attended a pupil referral unit, according to a charity worker who laid flower tributes by the police cordon.

Chantal Goodridge, who supports children affected by violence at Croydon-based charity Off The Record, said Louis was supposed to be getting a taxi home.