Boy, 17, arrested after woman and her dog are mown down on a country road in horrifying footage

A TEENAGE boy has today been arrested after a car swerved into a pet owner on a country road – tragically killing her dog.

The harrowing footage of the crash caused outrage after it was released by police this week, showing the dog-walker being thrown into a ditch by the impact of the car.

Tragically, pet dog Millie was killed in the collision, which took place on Doe Bank Lane, in Great Barr, Birmingham on July 22.

The elderly woman, who has not been named, survived and suffered a broken leg while her beloved pooch died at the side of the road at around 5pm.

West Midlands Police said a 17-year-old boy, from Kingstanding, Birmingham, had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A police spokesperson said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to our plea for information. The footage has been shared thousands of times and it’s been watched by millions of people.

“Lots of you have been in touch with really helpful information, and we’re now following up on a number of leads.”

Footage had shown the woman with her dog on a lead as they walked along the side of the road in Great Barr.

But seconds later, a black Vauxhall Astra hurtles past – followed by a black Renault Clio that slams into the woman and her dog Millie as it swerves across the road.

They are both shoved into a bush by the car as the Astra screeches to a halt further up the road.

A man and woman can then be seen emerging from the bush – later followed by a man in a tracksuit.

The footage shows them running up the road to the waiting Astra before cutting out.

Police said it is believed the cars came from the direction of the Queslett Road so they were appealing for any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to contact them.

If you have any information, contact police via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or by calling 101 anytime.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log 3677 of 22 July.