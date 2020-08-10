Boy, 4, loves bin men so much he waits outside his home to greet them

THIS little boy loves binmen so much he waits to greet them.

Charlie Crockford, four, became fascinated at 18 months old.

He has since spent nearly every Friday outside his home in Hawkinge, Kent, to say hello.

His mum Louise said: “It’s sweet. He wants to be a binman when he grows up.”

She added: “The bin men all know Charlie and look out for him. They are always so polite and always wave at him, stop for a chat and even now stop for photos. We also know the bin men by name.”

Louise shared a sweet snap of Charlie standing next to bin man Andrew, as well as a group pic of Charlie with Andrew and his colleagues Lance and Paul, who kindly stopped for a photo a couple of weeks ago, making the young lad’s day.

“There also used to be another bin man called Dean. Charlie was quite upset when he was moved to another round,” Louise added.

The heartwarming snaps were soon picked up by Folkestone & Hythe District Council who shared it on Facebook, and it quickly amassed hundreds of likes.

