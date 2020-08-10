Boy, 6, dies after being hit by a car in Manchester as woman, 32, arrested

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has died after he was hit by a car in Manchester overnight.

The schoolboy had been cycling when he was struck by the car in Wilmott Street, Hulme, just before 6pm on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance but sadly died a short time later.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

She has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Joseph Barron, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a devastating collision. Our thoughts are with the boys loved ones at what is understandably a heart breaking time for them.”

Police confirmed they had been called to Wilmott Street about 6pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “A six-year-old boy suffered critical injuries and sadly passed away in hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GMP on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2951.

Alternatively all Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.