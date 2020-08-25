Boy, 6, used his dad’s laptop to browse monster trucks on eBay and blew £19k on one

A BOY of six used his dad’s laptop to browse birthday gifts and blew £19,000 on a monster truck.

Ario Faraji searched eBay for his beloved big-wheeled motors, saw one he liked and made the winning bid.

His dad Mohammad had no idea until he got an email confirming the purchase. He is now being chased by debt collectors for the truck.

Mohammad, 45, of Newcastle, said he was still logged in to his PayPal account when Ario nabbed the laptop to blow the cash in March.

The takeaway worker added: “Ario said he wanted a truck, but I never guessed he wanted to buy a real one.

“It’s unbelievable PayPal would pay it without sending any notification or contacting me to find out if I wanted to pay that amount.”

He got in touch with the seller but they refused to reverse the sale. PayPal says he still owes them the money and have instructed a debt recovery firm to pursue him.

Mohammad added: “I haven’t got that kind of money.”

PayPal said: “If the purchase was made in error, PayPal recommends contacting the seller directly. If unsuccessful, the buyer should contact eBay’s customer services team.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]