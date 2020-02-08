Boy arrested over Qld high school stabbing

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after an apparent stabbing at a school west of Brisbane.

Two students aged 12 and 13 were allegedly stabbed at Rosewood State High School in Ipswich about 11.30am on Thursday.

Police say the 14-year-old ran away from the scene as the school was going into lockdown.

The victims were reportedly in the school yard when they were approached and attacked.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the three students are known to each other and an investigation is underway.