Boy suffered four years of abuse after he was removed from school to be ‘home taught’ 

A child suffered four years of horrific abuse as his parents banned him from speaking, forced him to defecate on the floor and encouraged his siblings to attack him.

The child, known as Child Ab, was removed from his school to be ‘home taught’, a new report from the Northamptonshire children safeguarding partnership has revealed.

The case was opened while the child was still in mainstream education and was closed just after a few months when authorities found no concerns, allowing the boy’s stepfather to remove him from school, saying he would educate him from home.

Following the report, fresh calls are now being made for stricter monitoring around home-schooling after the report stated the child had been ‘hidden from view’ while his stepfather led the cruel abuse.

The review detailed how the boy’s stepfather, who began to ‘take control of decisions’ around the child, refused to take the child to hospital appointments and ensured all communication between the school and social workers went through him rather than the boy’s mother.

The report stated: ‘Mother abdicated her responsibilities and duties as a parent to Stepfather and it was his decision as to how and with whom the children could interact.’

While Northamptonshire county council social services did arrange a ‘child in need’ plan, it was closed three months later when they ruled they could find ‘no concerns’ for the boy.

The boy’s father then took him out of mainstream education and told the authorities that he would be educating Child Ab at home, leaving the boy out of the school system for a period of 14 months.

In 2016, the child, who was soon brought to the attention of the Children’s Social Care and Police, was taken into care after the authorities found that he had been abused by his mother and stepfather over the course of four years.

A report published by Northamptonshire children safeguarding partnership stated that the arrival of the boy’s stepfather into the family home immediately changed how the child was cared for.

Child Ab, who was the second oldest child, was soon treated differently to his siblings and endured ‘extreme cruelty’ at the hands of his stepfather.

The report’s author Moira Murray wrote: ‘Fortunately, in this case, Child Ab did not die.

‘If Children’s Social Care and Police had not acted when the school passed on the concerns arising from disclosures by Child Ab’s siblings, then the outcome could have been very different.

‘However, by not instigating child protection procedures when previous referrals had been made to Children’s Services meant that Child Ab was left to endure continuing neglect and serious abuse for years.’

The boy’s stepfather have now been jailed for seven years while the boy’s mother has been jailed for three years.

They were both convicted of five counts of child cruelty.

The review, which was published yesterday, has now highlighted the importance of monitoring parents who choose to home school their children.

Fiona Baker, for Northamptonshire county council, told The Times: ‘We are deeply sorry for any poor decision-making and mistakes which may have contributed to this awful case of abuse.’