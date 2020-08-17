‘Boycott Sandals’?: Holiday resort chain cancelled by Twitter users over sponsorship of Sean Hannity’s ‘racist’ Fox News show

A holiday resort chain which sponsors Sean Hannity’s Fox News show has found itself in the crosshairs of cancel-happy Twitter users after the host convinced the platform to mark a critical video of him as “manipulated media.”

The video which sparked the latest social media drama showed Hannity making comments critical of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, juxtaposed with footage of Donald Trump, which made it appear as though Hannity was targeting the president, whom he staunchly supports.

After getting the footage flagged as “manipulated media” by Twitter, MeidasTouch, the liberal group who put the video together, released an updated version, clarifying that the work was meant to be “satirical” and that Hannity’s comments were directed at the Biden/Harris ticket.

This ad was marked as ‘manipulated media’ last night by twitter after Sean Hannity complained. Sean got very confused and upset. So we made some changes and are reposting. Please retweet and let’s make it trend Number 1 again. #ByeHannitypic.twitter.com/fEkDKFoQ1G — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2020

Getting their video back on social media, however, was not enough. Meidas then began promoting a boycott of Sandals Resorts, a business that sponsors Hannity’s Fox program and runs resorts in the Caribbean. Sandals has been targeted in the past for its sponsorship of other Fox News programs, including ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

“#BoycottSandals” began trending, with many leaving bad reviews and promising to never visit the resort locations in the future, some citing the company’s “support of racists,” likely in reference to Hannity’s criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and their “war on police.”

I will #boycottsandals now until the end of my life And unlike Hannity viewers I still have decades of purchasing power left — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) August 16, 2020

Another conference cancelled @SandalsResorts. Great work!#BoycottSandalshttps://t.co/VHLZY4KSVw — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) August 16, 2020

I’m a long standing Sandals customer, have had great vacations at Mobay, Royal Caribbean, Ocho Rios and Negril in the past 4 years. I will never go to Sandals resorts again while they support a racist bigot like Hannity. #BoycottSandals — Not the messiah, just a very naughty boy (@truth2powerrr) August 16, 2020

Targeting the company itself was also not enough, as Meidas then turned its attention to the personal Twitter account of the resorts’ deputy chairman, Adam Stewart, suggesting that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is a “hoax.”

So does @SandalsResorts and their Deputy Chairman @AdamStewart think coronavirus is a hoax? They are awfully silent on their endorsement of Fox News’ misinformation. #BoycottSandals — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 16, 2020

Not everyone took the attempt at cancellation as seriously as Meidas and its followers. Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke dubbed it “the dumbest new addition” to the cancel culture craze.

So #BoycottSandals is the dumbest new addition to the Lefts cancel culture craz. “Sean Hannity hurt my feelings. Let’s cancel everyone who sponsors his show”. Y’all are so dumb. The people y’all support are aiding child sex-traffickers. Wicked hypocrites. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 16, 2020

The aggressive push to cancel the company also led some to point out that most people announcing they would be “boycotting” the chain probably weren’t planning to visit any Sandals Resorts in the future anyway.

Some of y’all screeching #BoycottSandals couldn’t even afford a vacation pic.twitter.com/7lCrVZ5Cyt — The Clean Libertarian (@LibertyDrew84) August 16, 2020

Does anyone who wants to #BoycottSandals over Hannity have cable? Might want to cancel your TV and internet since you’re directly paying Fox. Probably a bit harder than not going to a resort you weren’t going to anyway. — ManhattanMetsFan (@ManhttanMetsFan) August 16, 2020

