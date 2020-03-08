Boyfriend, 19, accidentally shoots his girlfriend in the leg at a steakhouse

A man has been arrested and charged after police said he accidentally shot his girlfriend in a steakhouse with a stolen gun.

Anthony Ciccarelli, 19, was arrested following the incident on Thursday at the Texas de Brazil restaurant in Cheektowga, New York on the outskirts of Buffalo.

Police say that Ciccarelli, of nearby Tonawanda, reached into the front pocket of his pants as he received the bill and accidentally fired the gun.

The bullet hit his girlfriend in the upper right leg, and the couple rushed out of the restaurant to get medical attention.

Police say that Ciccarelli was attempting to drive his girlfriend to the hospital when she made him pull over and called 911, according to WKBW-TV.

Cops responded and put a tourniquet on the girl’s leg while waiting for an ambulance.

She was rushed to ECMC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say the gun was stolen in Niagara Falls, and was not registered to Ciccarelli.

Texas de Brazil is a Brazilian steakhouse chain that is known for its all-you-can-eat pricing.

On Friday morning Ciccarelli was arraigned on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property charge.

Online jail records show that he was free on a $5,000 bond as of Sunday morning.

Ciccarelli could not immediately be reached for comment, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 11 for a felony hearing.