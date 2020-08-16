Boy’s powerful letter begging to see dad still in prison 9 years after stealing phone

A boy whose dad is serving an ‘indefinite’ prison sentence for stealing a phone has written a powerful letter begging for his release.

Kayden White, 10, has never spent Christmas with his father Thomas, who was handed an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence with a minimum term of two years in 2011 for street robbery.

The much-criticised IPPs means he can only be released once he passes parole but nine years later he is still behind bars.

During that time he has made multiple attempts to take his own life.

Earlier this year Mirror Online wrote about Thomas’s situation and spoke to his sister Clara who called for his release.

She was joined by Donna Mooney, whose brother Tommy Nicol tragically killed himself while serving an IPP for robbery.

Two months after the article was published Thomas’s son Kayden took it upon himself to write to Justice Secretary Robert Buckland asking that his dad be allowed out.

“My name is Kayden White and my daddy is Thomas White,” he wrote.

“(He) has been away a very long time, Since I was a baby. Sir I am asking you can you help me speak to my daddy I’ve not seen him since I was a baby.

“I live with my nana who is daddy’s mummy. I don’t see mummy a lot as she is poorly from an accident and is now very loud.

“So could you help me to speak to my daddy? Also, when can he come home? My nana says she doesn’t know.

“Do you think he will be home in time for Christmas or for my first day at big school?”

The IPP sentence was introduced in 2003 in a bid to protect the public from dangerous criminals or ones who had committed sexual offences.

But subsequent change allowed judges to hand down the sentences to people who had committed two or more of 58 lesser crimes, such as robbery.

As a result many of the roughly 10,000 people who were handed IPPs – ten times more than the MoJ first envisaged – had not committed violent or sexual crimes.

Yet to this day, eight years after the sentence was abolished, more than 2,000 of them remain in prison, with no release date in sight.

Earlier this year Thomas told Mirror Online from HMP Garth in Lancashire how he grappled with the compulsion to take his own life.

“It is soul destroying,” he said. “Two times I have seriously considered suicide. I have hung nooses up. I have tried to take my own life.

“I know it is not the way. There has to be light at the end of the tunnel, I just need to be given a chance.”

Thomas has failed three parole hearings in the course of his sentence so far but plans to keep trying.

“My two babies need me there,” Thomas said. “I haven’t seen my boys since they were little babies.

“My oldest, the last time I saw him was when he was one. It is one of the things that keeps me going – that I am going to be able to hold my babies again.

“I pray to the lord that I will be able to see them again. To do things as a family. To sit down around the table at Christmas.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Those serving IPP sentences were deemed by a judge to pose a high risk to the public and will be released after they demonstrate to the Parole Board they are no longer a threat.

“The total number of unreleased IPP prisoners in custody has fallen by two thirds from 6,080 in 2012 to 2,039 as of March, which is down 15 per cent on the previous year.”

“A joint HMPPS and Parole Board action plan has been put in place to help prisoners serving public protection sentences to progress towards release.”

“We have also developed progression regimes at four prisons across the country which are dedicated to progressing indeterminate prisoners struggling to achieve release via the usual routes.”

A petition calling for some of these changes can be found here.