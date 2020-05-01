B&Q reopens all its 288 branches in UK today

B&Q has today reopened all of its UK branches with ‘strict social distancing measures’ as the country tries to edge out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The DIY store, which shut its doors on March 25 amid the government’s social distancing measures, confirmed its 288 stores were now open to the public in an effort to ‘enable the repair and maintenance of houses and gardens across the UK’.

The announcement comes after B&Q’s decision to reopen 130 stores saw massive queues forming outside its outlets in Watford, Edinburgh, Bristol and Swansea.

Photographs taken inside the store in Chiswick, West London, today showed workers wearing face visors – and floor markings to keep shoppers two metres (6ft) apart.

B&Q said all of its branches will have a designated queuing area outside which will require that customers keep two metres apart before entering the store.

They have also implemented two metre directional arrows to guide customers while inside the shop, and sanitiser stations are being provided for trolleys.

Other measures include protective perspex screens at the tills, and shoppers being only allowed to pay using contactless payments.

Staff are also being positioned around the store, inside and out, to remind everyone to stay safe and follow social distancing guidelines.

In addition, due to the bulky nature of some of its products, B&Q is allowing shopping parties of two people so that they can self-serve larger items.

Customers at the branch in Chiswick praised the social distancing measures that had been put in place but feared they could be put to a sterner test on warmer, sunnier days as the major DIY chain opened all 288 of its stores across the country.

Nadine Edward, 34 who had visited the Chiswick store to buy a plant and items for her garden, told MailOnline: ‘I first drove past and saw that there was no queue because it was pouring down with rain.

‘It was a very nice experience because there were not many customers inside. I didn’t feel nervous and was able to maintain a good distance from other shoppers. But I don’t know if it will be like this when the weather improves. People always like going to B&Q when the weather’s nice.’

She revealed that as a precaution, she had left her two-year old son Nathan and her mother, Maria waiting in the car as she did not want to put them at unnecessary risk.

‘I’ll definitely come back, but I think it’s safer to go into the store on my own. You can take as many precautions as you can but that doesn’t guarantee that you will not catch coronavirus,’ she said.

Two B&Q members of staff stood at the entrance warning customers that they would only be allowed to enter if they had a trolley.

‘It’s so that we can count how many people are going in and leaving,’ one of them explained.

Inside the store, regular announcements were being made warning customers on the importance of maintaining a two-metre distance from each other. Large signs had also been erected to underline the message while a one-way system had been introduced along aisles.

Markers, two metres apart, had also been placed on the floor at the checkout area.

Many of B&Q’s staff wore face visors although not all were wearing protective masks and gloves.

Mo Rad, 67 who came to buy fixing grout and tiles and suffers from leukaemia said: ‘I wasn’t nervous at all, even though I really shouldn’t be out. But I’m having some work done at home and needed to buy this material.

‘B&Q have arranged this whole thing very well. You can clean your trolley with sanitiser when you go in and it’s easy to keep your distance.

‘It can get a little difficult down some of the aisles but it’s going to be impossible to keep two meters apart from every single customer.’

Mr Rad added: ‘I’m glad B&Q has opened. I’m not worried about coronavirus at all and this lockdown is boring. But the weather is awful today and I’m not convinced that things will run as smoothly at this store when it’s sunny and packed with customers.’

B&Q CEO Graham Bell said: ‘Our highest priority is to keep our colleagues safe at work and our customers safe while shopping.

‘In all our stores, we have strict social distancing measures in place.

‘Whether shopping in our stores or online, we continue to ask all our customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly only when they need to.’

This month, the DIY store has been slowly re-starting its business by opening 14 stores on April 14 followed by another 61 stores on April 22.

On April 29, the hardware retailer opened another 130 stores.

Today a message on the company’s website read: ‘All B&Q stores are now open with the exception of our stores in the ROI and Guernsey. All stores are open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. Opening times on Sundays vary, and so please check the store locator page for details of your local store.’

Earlier this month, B&Q customers were left waiting more than an hour to get on to the company’s website, with hundreds of thousands looking to buy products this weekend.

With the UK still on lockdown, the home improvement retailer saw massive demand for its stock, with online shoppers told they faced a wait of at least 60 minutes before making click and collect orders.

Customers also claimed that they were kicked out of the website after waiting in a virtual queue for an hour.

At one stage, more than 317,000 people were simultaneously waiting to buy products, as the firm urged customers not to arrive at its stores until told to, in order to follow the ongoing social distancing guidelines.

The decision to reopen all its stores comes a day after DIY retailer Wickes revealed it would be reopening six stores with strict social distancing measures from today in Pudsey, Cheltenham, Preston, Sevenoaks, Cricklewood and Hailsham.

A statement released by the retailer read: ‘From April 30th 6 of our stores – Pudsey, Cheltenham, Preston, Sevenoaks, Cricklewood and Hailsham – will open to the public.

‘In addition to the new social distancing measures, these stores will operate shorter opening hours on Monday to Saturday, opening at 7.00am and closing at 6.00pm. Sunday reverts to the trading hours of 10.00am to 4.00pm.’

The hardware company said that each of its stores would limit the number of shoppers in the store at any one time and there would be ‘clear signage and floor markers’ to assist customers in keeping two metres apart.

In addition, the shop has installed perspex screens at its tills and service stations, there will be sanitising stations for customers, staff on the shop floor will be using PPE and only contactless payments will be accepted.

Elsewhere Homebase opened 20 of its stores at the weekend as part of a trial and confirmed its remaining UK stores would all be reopened by May 2.

Yesterday the company’s CEO Damian McGloughlin said: ‘In March, Homebase was classified as an essential retailer by the Government, meaning that our stores could continue trading.

‘However, with the safety of our customers and teams as our first priority, we decided to temporarily close our stores and operate online only.

‘We have taken this time to carefully review and make a large number of changes to our operations in preparation for a safe, phased reopening, in line with Government guidance on social distancing.

‘Following a successful trial across 20 stores, we will be fully reopening an additional 50 stores across the UK on Wednesday 29th April, with strict controls in place to ensure shopping is safe for everyone. Our remaining UK stores will all be reopened for customers to shop from Saturday 2nd May. ‘

Joining the store was the fast-food retailer KFC which announced it would reopen another 80 branches for delivery yesterday.

The chain said 100 of its stores up and down the country would be able to bring orders to customers’ homes from next Monday.

Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK & Ireland, said: ‘I’m really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

‘This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.’

B&Q also follows in the footsteps of restaurants Nandos, Burger King and Wagamama, who have all announced plans to reopen restaurants this week.

The latest announcements come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to warn Britons that relaxing the social distancing measures could lead to a second wave of the virus.

Mr Johnson is expected to set out his latest plans on social restrictions this evening when he leads the daily Downing Street press conference.