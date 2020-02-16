Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix lead the winners backstage

After a night of triumph the night’s biggest winners gathered at their first stop on a very busy night of backstage events – and with a very good reason.

Making an appearance at the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball on Sunday evening, Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix led the way as they waited to get their awards engraved with their names.

Joining an array of stars on the night, Brad, 56, drank a soft drink as he watched his award for Best Supporting Actor get the professional treatment from a resident engraver.

The actor was in high spirits after winning the award for his role in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, and he beamed as she rubbed shoulders with his fellow guests at the annual event.

Actors Tiffany Haddish, Elizabeth Banks and Tyrese Gibson were on hand to congratulate Brad following the win, his second Academy Award following a previous win as producer for 12 Years A Slave.

Bradley Cooper, who narrowly missed out on his own production win for Joker, was also seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Brad as they crossed paths at the Hollywood venue.

Speaking to backstage at the event, Brad admitted he was ken to take a temporary hiatus following a hugely successful awards season.

He said: ‘Right now, I think it’s time to go disappear for a little while now and get back to making things.

‘It has been a really special run and again, it’s a community I love and friends I’ve made over 30 years, and they mean a lot to me, truly. And I feel a responsibility to that, more than anything. More than like a victory lap.”

Brad has won praise for his funny and candid acceptance speeches during awards season and though he admitted he never feels comfortable speaking in public, he dismissed speculation he’d hired a speech writer to put them together for him – but did admit to asking some “funny friends” for help.

He said: Historically I’ve always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous. So this — this round, I figured if we’re going to do this — like, put some, like, some real work into it and try to get comfortable, and this is the result of that.

‘No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends that helped me with some laughs, but, no, it’s, you know, it’s got to come from the heart.

‘For me, it was just about getting cozy up in front of a mass of people. I know that sounds antithetical given the profession I’ve chosen but it’s not necessarily my thing. So that’s probably what I’ll remember [about this awards season].’

Meanwhile Renee rubber stamped her return to the spotlight by claiming Best Actress for her role as troubled stage and screen icon Judy Garland in director Rupert Goold’s biopic, Judy.

The actress was in good company on the night, with Goold and producer David Livingstone on hand to help her celebrate backstage.

And celebrating her second Oscar win, Renee, 50, was bursting with pride as she watched the coveted award get engraved with her name.

Speaking after her win, Renee admitted she’s more appreciative of her latest Oscars success after previously winning the Best Supporting Actress award for Cold Mountain in 2004.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘At that time, I think I was so busy that I wasn’t actually in the moment. I think I had just flown home for something for Bridget Jones 2. It’s a different perspective. I’m a little more present now.’

She also claimed that having spent some time out of the spotlight between 2004 and 2020, she now views her career in a “different way”.

‘I think the time away and the time in between has helped me to appreciate it in an different way. I just look at in a different way. What it represents is a little bit different,’ she added.

Elsewhere Joaquin Phoenix shared his special moment with doting mother Arlyn, who looked on as his Best Actor award took its turn with the engraver.

It was a special moment for the 45-year old actor, who claimed the award for his role in Joker after claiming the same accolade at the BAFTAs seven days earlier.

Girlfriend Rooney Mara was also on hand to support Joaquin, and she caught the eye in a stylish sheer outfit as they posed for photos.

Others to take their turn with the engraver included Taika Waititi – Best Adapted Screenplay winner for Jo Jo Rabbit – and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who donned a Burberry tuxedo for the occasion.

The filmmaker was weighed down after winning in multiple categories for foreign language film Parasite – the night’s biggest winner with four awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Directing, and Best Picture.

Bong Joon-ho apologised was spotted backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles apologising to the engravers for creating a minor inconvenience.

In a video clip captured by Variety, the 50-year-old filmmaker says: ‘I’m so sorry for the hard work.’

Bong also admitted to being surprised by his film’s success at the Academy Awards.

Speaking through a translator, he told the star-studded audience: ‘After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.

‘Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying I that I carved deep into my heart, which was, ‘The most personal is the most creative.”‘

During the ceremony, Bong actually asked if he could split his Best Director Oscar statuette into five pieces.

The filmmaker was stunned to win the Academy Award and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his fellow nominees, Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), Sam Mendes, (‘1917’), Todd Phillips, (‘Joker’), and Quentin Tarantino, (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’).

He said: ‘When I was at school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films and just to be nominated was a huge honour, I never thought I would win. When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list, thank you so much.

‘And Todd and Sam, great directors I admire, if the Academy allows I would like to get a Texas chainsaw and split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you, I will drink until next morning.’

Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern was also in attendance after claiming the award for her role in Marriage Story, and she shared a humorous back and forth with Joon-ho as they waited for their gongs.

Taking to the stage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre earlier that night, Renee dedicated her Academy Award to tragic icon Garland, telling those in attendance: ‘Judy Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us. And this is certainly for you.’

In her Tinseltown career, Garland was awarded by the Academy a Juvenile Award in 1940 coming off her signature performance of Dorothy in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

She was also nominated twice for Oscars but did not win: In 1962 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Judgment at Nuremberg; and in 1955 for her work in A Star Is Born the previous year.

Renee noted this much in her speech, saying, ‘Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time.’

She said that Garland’s spirit was present throughout the latest cinematic endeavor, and the celebration of such.

‘I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set,’ she said, ‘and it is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity in spirit, it transcends any one artistic achievement.’