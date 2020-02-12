Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor of 92nd Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Brad Pitt nabbed the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, or the Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Pitt beat out “The Irishman” duo Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).

Pitt failed to win an acting Oscar with three previous nominations. He won a Best Picture Oscar for producing “12 Years a Slave” in 2014. He has raked in Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards as well as a British Academy award for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” this season, a comedy-drama film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt at his acceptance speech, referring to the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this month.

“This is incredible, really incredible,” he expressed his excitement at his first acting Oscar win.

He urged people to “look for the best in people, expect the worst, but look for the best.”