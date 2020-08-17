Brady defeats Teichmann for first WTA title

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — American Jennifer Brady won her first WTA title on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky, after beating Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final.

“It feels great to win my first title,” she said after the match. “There’s only one winner each week, so walking away with the trophy for the first time, at home in America, I’m really happy.”

Brady’s big serve and heavy ground game proved effective throughout the week, and she overcame some shaky serving and used a five-game run in the final match to win the title in one hour and 42 minutes without dropping a set.

“I’ve always wanted to win a WTA title, and everything I ever imagined turned out to be reality,” she said.

Brady is set to rise nine spots to a career-high 40th in Monday’s newest WTA rankings.

Teichmann eased past No. 5 seed Yulia Putintseva to reach the quarterfinals and ended Shelby Rogers’ stunning run to the semis.

“Great battle as always,” Teichmann said after the final match. “Hopefully we’ll have many more in the future.” Enditem