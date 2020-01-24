Brainteaser challenges puzzlers to find the five hearts in a bunch of red roses

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better time to get stuck into a romantic brainteaser that is certain to leave you scratching your head.

The graphic, created by UK-based holiday rental service Sykes Holiday Cottages, challenges puzzlers to find five hidden hearts among a bunch of red roses.

But with tiny hearts hidden among the vibrant red flowers and leaves, it could prove quite tricky, even for the seasoned puzzler.

According to creators, the average time taken to complete the puzzle is a respectable three minutes, so the question is – can you find the hearts any faster?

The tricky puzzle features sneaky hearts that are hidden on rose petals, leaves and other smaller flowers.

For those who are struggling and looking for a hint, four are tucked away among the petals while one tiny green heart is nestled up between the leaves.

If you’re struggling to spot the hidden hearts, try looking towards the top left of the image and work your way round the larger roses.

Give up? Scroll down to be put out of your misery and for all to be revealed!

But don’t worry if you didn’t have much luck this time round, as it’s just one in a long line of brainteasers baffling the nation.

Another puzzle, created by GalaBingo.com, challenges citizens to find the red-breasted robin among the birds.

But with hundreds of distractions, the big question is – how long will it take you to find it?

The current record stands at an impressive 23 seconds, but don’t be fooled – it’s not as easy as it may seem.

The head-scratching puzzle features a sneaky hidden bird that needs to be spotted amongst its chirpy friends.

But it’s left people squinting and staring trying to figure it out, with some even having to give up as it’s so tricky.

If you’re struggling to find the robin quicker than the rest of the population, try looking towards the bottom right-hand side of the image.

Give up? Scroll down to find out the answer!

Another puzzle, created by GoSimpleTax, challenges the nation to find the receipt among the messy desk.

The colourful graphic, released to tie in with the Self Assessment deadline at the end of the month, is crammed with various pieces of stationery to try and throw you off the scent.

The creators have revealed the current record stands at 13 seconds – but can you do any better?

With everything from mobile phones, calculators and notepads in the mix, it may prove trickier than you think.

If you haven’t managed to find the answer yet, then here’s a sneaky little clue – try moving your eyes towards the pair of glasses that reside in the picture.

Give up? If you scroll down, you’ll find the correct answer placed towards the top left-hand side of the image.

Another colourful graphic, created by Easy Bathrooms, a national retailer of bathroom and tile products, challenges puzzlers to find the rubber duck with the Santa suit and beard.

But due to the snowy and busy scene, the hard-to-find duck, also known as ‘Father Quackmas,’ may be trickier to find than you think.

The designer has revealed the current record stands at an impressive 42 seconds, but can you find it any faster?

The mountainous landscape contains several intruders in a bid to throw you off the scent – including hundreds of other ducks in the likes of red scarves and Santa hats.

If you’re having a tough time and are keen to be put out of your misery, then look away now as all is about to be revealed!

If you look closely, you’ll be able to spot ‘Father Quckmas’ towards the top right-hand side of the image, circled in red.

And it’s not the only puzzle which has been leaving players scratching their heads in recent weeks.

Another graphic, created by Great Rail Journeys, challenges the public to spot the eight differences in the two Swiss landscapes.

Both snaps feature a train journey across a mountainous landscape, but while both may look identical, there are hidden differences between the two.

And with a current record of an impressive 58 seconds to beat, the pressure is really on!

The puzzle features the iconic Glacier Express railway, which celebrates its 90th birthday next year.

It has also recently featured on a episode of The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys TV series on Channel 5.

The train travels through the Swiss Alps, home to the Matterhorn, the world’s most photographed mountain that also appears on the Toblerone packaging.

If you’re struggling to find the answer, then take a look at the mountains, buildings and the trees for a clue – and if you’re really stuck, you can find the answers circled in red in the image below.

But don’t worry if you didn’t manage to beat the record, as there have been plenty of other brainteasers sweeping the web for you to try your hand at.

A New Year’s Eve-inspired brainteaser has been released to get you in the mood for the upcoming party season.

The puzzle, created by the team from GiftsOnline4U, showcases an ocean of pocket watches which read five minutes to midnight.

However, hidden amongst these clocks is one telling the wrong time, but can you spot it?

According to the creators, the current record to beat is an impressive 9 seconds – so how will you fare?

With hundreds of different colour pocket watches in the mix, the challenge may prove trickier than it first seems.

However, if you’re struggling to detect the hidden clock, then try looking for the only one that reads five minutes to two.

Give up? You’ll find the sought-after object resides towards the bottom right-hand side of the image.