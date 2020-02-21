Bransdon shreds course record in Qld Open

Victorian veteran David Bransdon will take a two-shot lead into the second day of the Queensland Open thanks to a course record nine-under par 63 on the Sunshine Coast.

World No. 570 Bransdon – a winner of the trophy five years ago – was six under through seven holes, finishing with his bogey-free opening round with nine birdies at the Greg Norman-designed Pelican Waters course on Thursday.

Amateurs Jack Thompson (SA) and Josh Armstrong (ACT) and the in-form Brad Kennedy all equalled the previous course record of 65 to finish the day in a share for second two strokes back.

Anthony Quayle, Matias Sanchez and Andre Lautee are a further two shots back in a tie for fifth.

Japan Tour regular Bransdon’s was an eventful group to follow, playing partner Jason Norris acing the par-three sixth on his way to an even par round.

The 46-year-old conceded he began the tournament thinking a score between nine and 13-under would be enough to win it.

“(I didn’t think) nine (under) was out there in one day,” Bransdon said.

“I holed a couple of nice putts early and then hit a couple in close … the putter was pretty good all day.”

Defending champion Jordan Zunic will start the second round at one-over while teenager Sarah Wilson (two-over) remains in the mix to make the cut after becoming the second female in the event’s 95 years to qualify.