Brazen child members of notorious gang brag that police are unable to stop them

A criminal gang with members as young as 12 bragged about the police being powerless to stop them stealing cars and joyriding.

The Northside gang and the Southside gang, in Brisbane, have allegedly been stealing cars and breaking into houses across Brisbane and posting their antics on social media.

Three members of the Southside gang spoke to Sunrise on Thursday saying they are not concerned about police coming after them.

‘They can spend all that time but they will never get us in the cars,’ one of the youths told the program.

‘Cops can’t catch us,’ added another.

Some of the videos posted online show the gangs joyriding in cars at high speeds, despite members not being old enough to drive.

On Tuesday, a video live-streamed on their Instagram account showed the youths in a high-speed car chase involving the Pol-air helicopter until police called the dangerous pursuit off.

The gangs have a reputation for stealing luxury cars, often posing for pictures with the vehicles.

When asked if it was easy to steal the cars the gang members explained their method of getting the car keys from houses.

‘So easy, the back door is open. the keys are in the kitchen and get the car,’ one said.

The gang members said they stole the cars and went for joyrides because of boredom and the surge of adrenaline.

When asked if they are concerned about crashing into an innocent person they replied that ‘it’s never happened’ and that they only speed when the roads are clear.

They also said they were not concerned with being locked up in youth detention, raving about the food they get including burgers and ice creams.

Gang members previously bragged about allegedly stealing an AFL star’s luxury car on Instagram after he gave away details of his home address in a social media post.

The car was allegedly stolen from Charlie Cameron’s home in Brisbane between 10.30pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday – while he was preparing to play in the bushfire relief AFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The theft comes after the Brisbane Lions midfielder posted a photo on Instagram announcing the purchase of his first home in September.

He blacked-out his new address in the photo but left the home’s number and his real estate agent’s contact details, making it easy for people to find the address.

Photos uploaded to an Instagram account on Sunday belonging to ‘Southside Gang’ showed people sitting with a car identical to Cameron’s stolen vehicle.

One photo showed two men leaning on a white Mercedes-Benz. Cameron’s Instagram account was tagged in the caption of the post, The Courier-Mail reported.

It was reposted by another account with a photo of the car in the Cameron’s driveway.

Another photo posted by Southside Gang was posted on Sunday that showed three men with the white Mercedes and a black Range Rover.

Cameron said he was in shock.

‘Obviously it’s quite disappointing what happened, but I just want to thank the Queensland police for looking for it (the car), also the AFL and the people that have messaged me through Instagram and stuff,’ he said, according to Fox Sports.

Police told Daily Mail Australia no one has been charged and investigations are continuing.

Southside are a known youth gang in the Brisbane area.

The frequently post about their illegal activities online.