‘Brazen excuses on No 10 parties dreamed up,’ says John Major, implying that MPs should oust Boris Johnson.

MPs should oust Boris Johnson, according to John Major, who says “brazen excuses on No 10 parties dreamed up.”

Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties have prompted a stinging attack from the former Tory Prime Minister.

Sir John Major has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of asking the public to “believe the unbelievable” over a series of Downing Street parties.

Former Prime Minister and Tory leader Tony Blair accused the government of thinking it “didn’t have to follow the rules” and accused No 10 officials of concocting “brazen excuses.”

Sir John, who served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, appeared to suggest that Tory MPs withdraw their support for the Prime Minister during a speech at the Institute for Government.

“Lockdown laws were broken at No10 by the Prime Minister and officials.”

Exaggerated justifications were devised.

“The public was asked to believe the unbelievable day after day.

Ministers were dispatched to defend the indefensible by appearing gullible or foolish.

“This has made the government appear distinctly shifty as a whole, which has far-reaching consequences beyond political unpopularity,” he said.

“The lack of trust in the elected portion of our democracy cannot be dismissed,” the former PM added.

It is the responsibility of Parliament to remedy this situation.

“If it doesn’t, and trust erodes at home, our politics will be shattered.”

Sir John, who has been a vocal critic of Mr Johnson in recent years, continued to attack him and his government, accusing them of not following the same rules as everyone else.

“Not only does the Prime Minister and our current Government challenge the law, but they also appear to believe that they, and they alone, are exempt from the rules, traditions, conventions – whatever you want to call them – of public life,” he said.

“The charge that the government has one law and everyone else has another is politically fatal – and it has hit home.”

Sir John has previously chastised the Prime Minister for his handling of Brexit, the 2019 prorogation of Parliament, and the recent Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

This story is currently under construction…

John Major says ‘brazen excuses on No 10 parties dreamed up’ and hints MPs should oust Boris Johnson