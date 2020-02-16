Brazen thieves steal painting allocated for Bushfire relief fundraiser award winning Sydney artist

An award-winning artist has pleaded for help tracking down a thief who stole a painting she had created to raise money for bushfire victims.

The painting of native flowers by artist Laura Jones was stolen from a photography studio at Mascot in southern Sydney on Friday just days out from a charity event.

The work was being stored ahead of the HOME Bushfire Relief Art Auction on Wednesday, aiming to raise funds for the Australian bushfire crisis.

The thief told staff at the photography studio they were ‘looking for something to decorate their home’ before walking out of the premises with the painting under their arm.

The Sydney artist has offered amnesty to the thieves, urging the painting be returned so the work can raise funds for those impacted by the nation’s bushfires.

‘TO THE PERSON WHO TOOK IT, if you see this: Please return the painting in time for the auction. I don’t care how it’s returned, I just hope you can ANONYMOUSLY DROP IT IN A PUBLIC PLACE like a library, pub, community centre or cafe or anywhere you feel comfortable leaving it,’ she wrote.

The painting of ‘Flowering Gum and Burnt Banksia’ was inspired by the charred natives at a family member’s Blue Mountains property which was badly affected by the bushfires.

The painter said she’s frustrated the work was stolen because it was created with the purpose of helping others.

‘Like all my work, I put a lot of hard work and love into it. But this one is particularly special to me because many of my family and close friends have been affected by the fires and I put a lot of myself into making it specifically for this auction,’ she wrote.

The thief was captured on CCTV camera leaving with the painting.

While they walked out of the studio with the artwork they left thousands of dollars worth of photography equipment behind.

Sydney Artist Laura Jones told Daily Mail Australia she was ‘alarmed but amused’ by the theft.’

‘The funny thing is the painting is still really wet, so he’s probably walking around red-handed.’

‘I think he probably just was decorating… or maybe he stole it for his girlfriend for Valentines Day. It’s kind of a strange thing to steal because he can’t sell it or do anything with it because It’s a one off.’

She said it’s particularly devastating considering the circumstances around why the painting was created.

‘I I put a lot of love in it and made sure it had that personal story. I chose to include Australian native flowers just to honour a lot of what we’ve lost in the fires,’ she said.

‘The fires have been so emotionally exhausting for everyone’s that been affected – even if you’re in the city and you’re suffering from bushfire smoke or if you know someone that you know got trapped or who’s house is gonna burn down or did burn down- it just hasn’t been the kind of Summer that we’re all used it.

The CCTV footage has been handed to New South Wales police, who are investigating the theft.

The painter is hopeful she’ll get the painting back, but said it’s probably unlikely so she’s decided to donate another piece of work for the fundraiser instead.

Laura Jones is an award-winning artist including being named a 2019 finalist in Australia’s most lucrative art award- the Archibald.

Her works are usually priced around $6,0000 but typically fetch about double the amount at auction.