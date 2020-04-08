Brazil, Australia announce new COVID-19 numbers

ANKARA

Health authorities in Brazil and Australia confirmed on Wednesday new deaths from coronavirus, the infection that has killed more than 82,000 people in 184 countries and regions.

At least 122 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours in the South American country, bringing the tally to 688.

The number of infections rose to 14,049, while 127 people recovered.

Last week, two tweets by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro questioning measures aimed at containing the virus were removed for violating Twitter’s rules of conduct.

He had posted several videos in which he flouted his government’s social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of the capital Brasilia.

In Australia, the death toll hit 50 with four new deaths.

Cases in the country have topped 6,000, with 1,080 recoveries.

The country’s National Cabinet has enforced social distancing measures, advising Australians to stay home and not undertake unnecessary travel during Easter.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1.43 million, with more than 301,000 people having recovered.

*Writing by Davut Demircan