Brazil clears Namibian boxer of sexual harassment charges

WINDHOEK, March 4 (Xinhua) — Namibian amateur boxer Jonas Junias has been cleared of the sexual harassment charges he faced during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil, the Namibian National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced on Wednesday.

NNOC said that the boxer, who booked his place in the 2020 Olympics last week, has been cleared of the charges after the Brazilian Eight Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice dismissed allegations in which the boxer was accused of sexually harassing a hotel maid in Brazil in 2016.

The then 22-year-old was arrested in Brazil for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a housekeeper at the Olympic village.