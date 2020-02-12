Brazil clinch Olympic football berth

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Defending champions Brazil secured a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament with a 3-0 win over Argentina in their final South American zone qualifier.

Matheus Cunha netted a brace while Paulinho was also on the scoresheet as Brazil secured their fifth win in seven matches here to finish second in the final standings late on Sunday.

Argentina had already secured top spot after overcoming Uruguay and Colombia in their previous two encounters.

Cunha finished as the competition’s top scorer with five goals, one more than Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister and Colombia’s Edwuin Cetre.

Brazil won the Olympic football gold medal for the first time when they beat Germany on penalties in the final of the 2016 edition in Rio.

The Tokyo Games will be Brazil’s 14th appearance in the Olympic football tournament.