Brazil congratulates Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as WTO’s new chief

BRASILIA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Brazilian government on Monday congratulated Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and called for strengthening the organization and the multilateral trading system.

Okonjo-Iweala was elected to the post at an extraordinary virtual meeting of the General Council, WTO’s highest-level decision-making body, earlier in the day, replacing Brazil’s Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo.

The new director general “possesses the combination of political leadership and technical capacity that are fundamental to address the challenges facing the WTO and the multilateral trading system today,” the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“For Brazil, the WTO continues to be the fundamental basis of the multilateral trading system,” the ministry added.

Brazil’s government said it “is willing to collaborate with Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to strengthen the WTO in its mission to promote free trade among market economies.”

It also seeks to “spur the reforms necessary to the organization’s three pillars: negotiation, dispute resolution and transparency, and ensure realistic and ambitious results at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in 2021, especially in agriculture,” said the ministry.

“Brazil will continue working for a multilateral trade system with rules that favor economic prosperity and the generation of income and jobs for Brazilians,” the ministry added. Enditem