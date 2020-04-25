Brazil: Coronavirus cases top 50,000

ANKARA

The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 50,000 on Friday, as the country continues to be the worst-hit in Latin America.

US-based Johns Hopkins University’s running tally counted 50,036 cases and 3,331 fatalities.

The country leads South America in number of COVID-19 cases and virus-linked deaths. It has more than doubled Peru’s case count of 20,914, and counted almost six times higher death toll than Peru and Ecuador with a tally of 572 and 560, respectively.

In all, nearly 26,600 people have recovered from the disease in Brazil.

Recently, mass graves are being dug in the city of Manaus in Amazonas state to bury the victims of the pandemic amid a lack of space at cemeteries due to the overwhelming number of deaths in the last few days.