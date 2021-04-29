Brazil exceeds 400,000 COVID-19 deaths

BUENOS AIRES

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 400,000, authorities said Thursday.

Second only to the US in terms of COVID-19 fatalities, the country registered 3,001 deaths and nearly 70,000 cases in the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose to 401,186

The Health Ministry confirmed 69,389 new infections, taking the overall count to more than 14.5 million.

Over 13.1 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 3.15 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 150 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 87 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.