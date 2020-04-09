Brazil hails India’s OK for hydroxychloroquine export

ANKARA

The Brazilian president on Thursday thanked the Indian prime minister for allowing the export of raw materials for an anti-malaria drug, touted by some as useful in treating COVID-19.

“We express our thanks to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who authorized the shipment of inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil after our telephone conversation,” Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

“An honorable gesture that can help save the lives of many Brazilians, and which we will never forget,” the president added.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug currently studied by experts as a possible treatment of COVID-19.

With over 16,200 cases and 823 fatalities, Brazil is the epicenter of the South American continent. So far, nearly 130 people recovered from the deadly virus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus infected nearly 1.5 million people worldwide, while over 337,000 people recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has killed more than 89,400 so far.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.