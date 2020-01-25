Brazil in 2019 registers highest creation of formal jobs since 2013

BRASILIA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Brazil closed 2019 with the creation of 644,079 new jobs in the formal sector, the highest number since 2013, according to data released Friday by the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

According to Caged figures, 115,000 more positions were created in 2019 than in the previous year, bringing the national total to 39 million formal jobs.

All sectors registered an increase in jobs in 2019, with the services sector generating 382,525 positions, followed by commerce (145,475) and construction (71,115).

In 2019, all Brazilian states saw an increase in new jobs, especially Sao Paulo, with the generation of 184,133 new positions.

Additionally, the national median income became 1,626 Brazilian reais (around 389 U.S. dollars) in 2019.

Last year, 220,579 layoffs were reported, with the services (108,877), trade (53,304), and processing (35,059) sectors leading the number of dismissals.

As to intermittent work in 2019, about 85,716 jobs were generated, and 20,360 were new part-time jobs.