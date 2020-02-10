Brazil legend Rivaldo explains what Pablo Mari will bring to Arsenal

Pablo Mari has been tipped for success at Arsenal by Rivaldo

Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari has been lauded by Brazil legend Rivaldo, who thinks the defender is a good fit for the Premier League.

Rivaldo watched Mari in action for Flamengo last season, with the Spaniard helping them win the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores.

The Gunners have now brought Mari to the Emirates on loan until the end of the season but they do have the option to make the deal permanent for £7.5m in the summer.

Rivaldo certainly believes Arsenal will take up the option, with the former Barcelona forward telling the Evening Standard: “I think Pablo Mari will fit in very well at Arsenal and in the Premier League.

“He is a good player that struggled to impose himself in Europe as a loaned player of Man City for a while, but he really convinced people being part of a great Flamengo team last season.

“He is very complete as a defender – capable of bringing the ball forward when necessary and a threat on set pieces.

“He has good passing skills as well and I liked what I saw from him.

“In Brazil, everyone has good opinion about him, and he could be a very successful option for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.”

Mari has joined up with his new team-mates in Dubai for warm-weather training during the Premier League winter break and he has already spoken glowingly of Arteta.

“When you build a good group and have a coaching philosophy like Mikel’s, I think he can completely change Arsenal and the current dynamic around the team,” he told Arsenal Player.

“I think as a coach he has everything it takes to achieve that, plus he has a very good side with top players. I think as time goes by and with the day-to-day work from Mikel, we can achieve that.

“Mikel transmitted a lot of confidence to me. He’s a great coach and he’s changing things at a big club.

“It’s really important to have that personality to be able take decisions at a big club during such a tricky time and I think that speaks volumes about Mikel.”