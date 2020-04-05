Brazil, Mexico announce new COVID-19 numbers

ANKARA

Health authorities in Brazil and Mexico confirmed new deaths from the novel coronavirus Saturday.

Brazilian said 60 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, bringing the number there to 359. The number of infections rose to 9,056.

Mexico announced its death toll was at 50 as 13 patients expired. And the number sick with the virus is 1,510.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with alomost 60,000 deaths. More than 226,100 have recovered.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut