Brazil midfielder Taison secures Internacional return

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 16 (Xinhua) — Brazil international midfielder Taison has reached a deal to return to his former club Internacional on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old joins the Brazilian Serie A outfit on a free transfer after parting ways with Shakhtar Donetsk.

He is expected to be available for Internacional’s opening Copa Libertadores fixture against Bolivia’s Always Ready in La Paz on April 20.

“We are working to finalize all of the details today and send his registration to CONMEBOL so that he can play in the group stage,” Internacional sporting director Joao Hermann said on Friday.

Taison began his professional career at Internacional in 2007 before moving to Metalist Kharkiv three years later. In 2013 he joined Metalist’s Ukrainian rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, with whom he played 299 matches and scored 55 goals.

The playmaker has been capped eight times for Brazil and was a part of the Selecao squad at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. Enditem