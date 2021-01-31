Brazil registers 27,756 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to over 9.2 million

SAO PAULO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Brazil has registered 27,756 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), for a total of 9,204,731, as well as another 559 deaths, bringing the death toll to 224,504, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Brazil is second in the world in number of deaths from the disease, following the United States.

The state of Sao Paulo has been the most affected by the virus and is on high alert, but this weekend, crowds of people gathered on the state’s main beaches, despite an official order forbidding such activity.

This month, 310,727 cases have been registered in Sao Paulo, for a total of 1,777,368, as well as 6,237 deaths, for a total of 53,034.

Rio de Janeiro has also registered increased crowds, with more than 1,000 people recently gathering to watch the sunrise at the famous Ipanema beach.

Brazil confirmed this month a new variant of the coronavirus in the state of Amazonas, which has increased pressure on the state’s health system, especially in the state capital of Manaus, which faced a lack of oxygen supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.

The state of Amazonas is currently under a curfew to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the virus. Enditem