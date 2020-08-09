Brazil registers nearly 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) — Brazil has registered nearly 100,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

The ministry said that over the last 24 hours, 1,079 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 99,572, and 50,230 new COVID-19 cases were registered, raising the total number of cases to 2,962,442.

According to the World Health Organization, Brazil rose to the world’s No.1 for deaths per day this week, though it remains second to the United States in both numbers of total cases and deaths caused by the disease.

The state of Sao Paulo has been the most affected by the disease, with 24,735 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,028 deaths and Ceara with 7,921 deaths. Enditem